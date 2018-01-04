The need for the long-awaited “air force” for ground forces is visible from Israel’s borders with Syria and the Gaza Strip. The signs grew particularly clear in mid-December, when Hamas resumed rocket launches and Iran strengthened its foothold in Syria. Still, the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) by the Israeli Defense Force’s (IDF) ground troops has not been a given. In fact, the Israeli Air Force, which has controlled UAS operations since Israeli ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Israeli Army Begins To Build a UAS Fleet" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.