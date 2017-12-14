Amid the political turmoil in the Middle East, Israel is arguably the most stable country in the region. Israel is spending more than 5.7% of its gross domestic product on defense and enjoying billions of dollars in U.S. military aid for defense procurement that will reach more than $38 billion over the next 10 years. Although the small country maintains one of the world’s most technologically sophisticated militaries, lessons from recent nearby conflicts have shown that technology ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Israel Becomes Quiet Ally In Turbulent Middle East Region" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s Aerospace 2017 coverage. Subscribe today to receive access to this, plus ongoing analysis of technologies and innovations driving the industry forward.