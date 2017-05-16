Turkey’s first clean-sheet indigenously developed helicopter may be a source of great pride at home, but it is unclear whether the twin-engine T625 can make waves internationally. Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the six-metric-ton T625 is the result of a government-funded program launched in 2013 to locally produce a dual-use rotorcraft that could ultimately replace the hundreds of aging UH-1 Hueys in service with the country’s army and air force. TAI is ...