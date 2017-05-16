Turkey’s first clean-sheet indigenously developed helicopter may be a source of great pride at home, but it is unclear whether the twin-engine T625 can make waves internationally. Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the six-metric-ton T625 is the result of a government-funded program launched in 2013 to locally produce a dual-use rotorcraft that could ultimately replace the hundreds of aging UH-1 Hueys in service with the country’s army and air force. TAI is ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
" Indigenous Turkish Helicopter Unveiled" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.