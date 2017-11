Taqnia An-132D

One of the most significant aircraft programs in the Middle East will make its debut in the region at Dubai. The An-132D transport is being developed by Antonov and Saudi Arabia’s Taqnia Aeronautics and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology. A modernized and Westernized development of the An-32, the An-132D is to be produced in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, targeting a global market for 300 aircraft.