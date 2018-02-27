ILS Announces a New Product Enhancement

Managing RFQs and quotes by hand isn’t just a time-consuming, labor intensive process; it can be expensive. In high volumes, manual processing can drive up labor costs, undercut your profitability, and lead to costly data errors. Standardizing your data input is just one way Fuse simplifies complex purchasing processes. A common platform allows users to view inventory and parts across multiple suppliers, and gives operators and suppliers full control of their assets. Implement a new purchasing process that’s more effective and efficient with Fuse, the latest enhancement from ILS. See a demo at HAI, both # C7531.

Since 1979, ILS has provided information via its global electronic marketplace, ILSmart, to enable customers in the aerospace, defense and marine industries to buy and sell parts, equipment and services. ILSmart is the most active business-to-business electronic marketplace serving these industries. ILS also provides powerful aftermarket trending tools.