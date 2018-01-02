Connect With Us
How Laser Tech Is Moving Toward Combat Deployment

Jan 2, 2018
Jan 2, 2018
After decades of experimentation, directed-energy weapons development is moving into field-testing of solid-state high-energy laser systems packaged to fit on combat aircraft, ships and vehicles, paving the way for operational deployment early in the next decade.  

