Chancellor Angela Merkel’s failure to form a coalition government at the end of 2017 leaves Germany in flux and likely needing to hold another election in early 2018. This unprecedented situation disrupts the country’s plan to modernize its armed forces and become a central pillar in the defense of Europe. In the face of Britain’s exit from the European Union, Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron already have made clear they intend to strengthen their roles in a ...