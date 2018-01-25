Uncertainty appears to be fogging up the future of an Anglo-French vision of developing an unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) demonstrator. Months after the expected start of a planned design and development phase, the two governments have revealed they are still examining the work of the industry teams. The communique from the UK-France Summit held between British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron in Sandhurst, England, on Jan. 18 revealed that the two ...