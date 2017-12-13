In November, the lower house of France’s parliament passed the government’s 2018 spending bill, including an increase in the defense equipment budget, amid fiery debate about the adequacy of the funding, given the country’s ambitions. The climax was reached in mid-2017 when, in an unprecedented move, Pierre de Villiers, the military’s chief of staff, resigned. His departure on July 19 marked the end of his falling out with President Emmanuel Macron over a ...