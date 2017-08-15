As missile technologies advance, the art and science of platform protection adapts in response. After chaff and flares came towed decoys, emitting signals designed to confuse tracking systems into striking targets that looked—in radio-frequency (RF) terms—like they were aircraft, but in different places. The next step is to combine the two approaches, putting the decoy signals into a unit that can be fired a greater distance from the platform. Until relatively recently, the ...
