Europe’s reliance on fleets of U.S. and Israeli-produced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) has been a source of irritation for European aerospace over the last decade. Despite billions of euros being spent across the continent to generate the technology to meet expected military needs, governments have flowed their money for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance requirements into programs such as the U.S. Reaper or the Israeli Heron. But change is in the air, with a number of key ...