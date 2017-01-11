On a visit to Washington, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, president and CEO of Brazilian aircraft builder Embraer, sat down for a roundtable with Aviation Week editors. Following are his remarks about the company’s defense business and its efforts to become more global. Aviation Week: What does the future hold for Embraer’s defense business? Silva: Our defense unit historically has been more dedicated to the Brazilian air force and Latin American countries. I believe with the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Embraer Defense Starts Local And Grows Global" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.