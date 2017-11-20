Demos And Debuts At The Dubai Airshow

This year’s Dubai Airshow featured one of the most varied air displays at a major international air show in several years, with a diverse set of fighters from China, Europe, Russia and the U.S. making themselves heard in the skies over Al Maktoum International Airport, the show’s site since 2013. Photography here is a challenge, given the huge flight area and the effects of heat, haze and desert dust. Here is a selection taken by Aviation Week’s London Bureau Chief ...