The finalists in two-pronged battle among U.S. defense contractors to build the nation’s next generation of nuclear weapons have been declared, leaving those knocked out of this round deciding whether to accept defeat. The U.S. Air Force has selected Boeing and Northrop Grumman over Lockheed Martin for the next phase of its future intercontinental ballistic missile program, called the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD). The service has also picked Lockheed and Raytheon for the ...