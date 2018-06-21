Aerospace and defense names appear to be exiting the stage. In June, Northrop Grumman closed on its acquisition of Orbital ATK, rebranding it Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems. And “Rockwell” will be stricken from the list of legacy industry providers after United Technologies Corp. (UTC) completes its acquisition of Rockwell Collins. These multibillion-dollar deals mark an industry fork in the road. A casual observer would be forgiven for thinking decades-long ...