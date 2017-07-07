A Closer Look at Stealth, Part 5: Nozzles and Exhausts

A Closer Look at Stealth, Part 5: Nozzles and ExhaustsJul 7, 2017
Improvements in infrared (IR) detection technology have made it possible for IR search-and-track systems and IR-guided missiles to acquire aircraft at increasingly long distances. The technology poses a growing threat to aircraft that only suppress their radar signatures. Therefore, in State of Stealth, Part 5, Aviation Week takes a deep dive into the IR side of low-observability. Among the most important factors in limiting an aircraft’s IR detectability is addressing the large signatures created by the engines’ hot part, nozzles and exhaust plumes. In this gallery, we examine the approaches to reducing engine and plume IR signatures that have been taken on the F-117, B-2, F-22 and F-35.
