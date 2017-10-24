Reluctance on the part of the U.S. to deliver armed unmanned air systems (UAS) to some of its key allies in the Middle East has resulted in a significant win for China. Chinese UAS manufacturers have been rewarded handsomely with major contracts from several Middle East and Central Asian governments. And China’s successes in those geographic areas have prompted it to explore other markets further afield. In April, Avic demonstrated a model of its Wing Loong II, an MQ-9 Reaper-size ...