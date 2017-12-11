In 2018, China may see the beginning of larger sustained military budgets to meet a national goal of building a world-class military by 2050. Official figures for 2017 showed a 7% increase in military spending to 1.044 trillion yuan ($158 billion), the second consecutive year of single-digit growth. A faster rate of investment may return in 2018, pushing defense funds beyond $165 billion. Even though GDP growth is expected to remain flat in 2018, providing more money to the military ...