For a man who owns not one but two Hummers, it is peculiar to hear Kratos President and CEO Eric DeMarco say size doesn’t matter. His publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego is on the upswing, headed toward becoming an $800 million company by 2018, market forecasters say. But for DeMarco, annual revenue is not what counts. Kratos’s goal is to dominate in a handful of well-defined arenas and to be more profitable in those business segments. “I don’t ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"CEO Says 'Kratos Killing It' In Key Arenas" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.