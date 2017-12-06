Israel has enjoyed dominance in the military unmanned aircraft system (UAS) market since the 1980s, and from 2010-14 it led in UAS exports with 165, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. But as international UAS transfers reach an all-time peak, can Israel maintain its preeminent position? Every month, Israel’s primacy is complicated by geopolitical concerns, domestic industrial base rivalries and global competition. The Israeli foreign ministry has ...