When Airbus and CAE begin standing up C295W aircrew and maintenance training at Comox, British Columbia, later this decade, they will be looking at Lockheed Martin C-130J training in Trenton, Ontario, as a blueprint. The Canadian government put CAE on contract in 2009 to deliver C-130J aircrew training to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) at the Air Mobility Training Center here. The Ottawa-based Canadian training and simulation company was also subcontracted by Lockheed for the ...