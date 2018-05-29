In April, two of Britain’s Apache helicopters were transported to the U.S. to begin an upgrade program that will align the fleet more closely with those operated by the U.S. Army and other allies. Britain plans to upgrade 50 of the 65 Apaches that remain in the Army Air Corps’ inventory to the AH-64E standard under the UK’s Apache Capability Sustainment Program, becoming the first foreign Apache customer to carry out the remanufacturing process on its fleet. The first ...