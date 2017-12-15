With Brazil’s government focused on economic recovery over new defense spending, and a general election coming in October, analysts do not expect any major new weapon purchases in 2018, but rather continued investment in priority programs. The shock announcement of 2017 was that the Brazilian Navy would decommission its flagship aircraft carrier, the NAe Sao Paulo (A12), instead of making expensive repairs. The former French Clemenceau-class vessel will be torn down and cannibalized, ...
