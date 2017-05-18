More companies are declaring their interest in the U.S. Marine Corps’ emerging MUX requirement for a long-range, long-endurance expeditionary unmanned aircraft system (UAS). A request for information from industry on the multimission UAS is expected by year-end. Boeing is studying a tailsitting vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) design as one of several potential configurations for MUX, while Piasecki Aircraft Corp. is pursuing a tilting ducted fan concept derived from a VTOL UAS ...
