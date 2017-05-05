Forget about new pilots, engineers and maintainers—apparently what the aerospace and defense world needs most is data scientists. Big data—the mining, analysis and exploitation of seemingly infinite reams of information—was a focal point at recent industry gatherings, including AeroAuto and the Aviation Week Network’s MRO Americas, MRO Military and Aerospace Manufacturing Conference. From manufacturers to maintainers and operators, leading executives and military ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Big Data Commands Big Attention In Aerospace And Defense" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.