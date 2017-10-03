The U.S. Air Force anticipates that the Boeing B-1B swing-wing supersonic bomber will fly to 19,900 equivalent flight hours, more than double its original design life: USAF
The U.S. Air Force is changing the way it inspects, maintains and repairs the B-1B based on initial results from full-scale fatigue testing, but the service does not anticipate any major structural life extension to keep the “Bone” fleet flying through ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "B-1B To Fly Through 2040 Without Major Life Extension" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.