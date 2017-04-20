The first Anglo-French missile development since the late 1990s is making steady progress toward service entry in the 2020s. The Sea Venom, previously known by its program name, the Future Anti-Surface Guided Weapon (Heavy) or in France as the Anti Navire Leger (ANL), is a lightweight anti-ship missile that eventually will become the primary weapon of Britain’s shipborne Leonardo AW159 Wildcat maritime helicopters and later of the Airbus AS565 Panther and NHIndustries NH90 Caiman ...
