Three Chengdu J-20 fighters performed in Zhuhai—Nos. 78231, 78232 and 78233—reportedly the first three aircraft delivered to the Chinese air force's Cangzhou flight training base since the beginning of 2018. After the three performed a flyby, one departed, and the remaining two made several passes and turns. One of the aircraft then displayed some aerobatics.

Photo: Piotr Butowski