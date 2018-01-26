Airbus Helicopters is having to adjust its product line vision. Two-and-a-half years after launching its X6 study into a new generation of heavy helicopter to ultimately replace the long-serving Super Puma family, the manufacturer has concluded that the aircraft may have to be designed around a very different mission set. When Airbus first set about concocting the X6, CEO Guillaume Faury declared that it would be a commercial aircraft first and a military aircraft later. It was an unusual ...