As U.S. policymakers weigh a new strategy in the 16-year Afghanistan war, the U.S. military and NATO allies are working hard to build an Afghan Air Force that will be able to defend against Taliban militants long after U.S. forces leave the country. Over the next six years, the fledgling Afghan Air Force is set to grow from its current fleet of 124 aircraft up to 259 and to 12,000 personnel from 8,000, Brig. Gen. Phillip Stewart, the U.S. Air Force commander in charge of NATO’s ...