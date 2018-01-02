A long-anticipated Japanese decision to acquire two U.S. Aegis Ashore systems will offer national coverage against North Korean ballistic missiles but, the government suggests, not until 2022–23. The acquisition will release Japan’s Aegis destroyers for other duties, including protecting islands claimed by China. Aegis Ashore is very similar to the shipborne Aegis system. Both versions are built by Lockheed Martin and use Standard Missile (SM) interceptors, made mainly by ...
