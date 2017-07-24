It was early on May 2, 1999, and Lt. Col. David Goldfein was flying over western Serbia. On that fateful morning, the Yugoslav Air Force shot an S-125 surface-to-air missile into the belly of his F-16. Goldfein was forced to eject and parachute into an open field in the middle of the night. More than 18 years later, Goldfein is the U.S. Air Force’s top officer, serving as chief of staff since July 2016. He credits his life to the combat search-and-rescue (CSAR) team that picked him up ...