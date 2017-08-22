According to Forrester Research, across all industries 49% of global network security decision-makers report that they experienced at least one breach during the past 12 months1. This frightening statistic makes it clear that companies must take action now to address cyber risk. A&D organizations have motivations that extend beyond just protecting their intellectual property from harm—they store and exchange sensitive information that could compromise national security.

Adding to the urgent need to protect information, the Department of Defense has implemented new rules for commercial organizations that handle what is classified as Covered Defense Information (CDI). In 2016 the DoD issued Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) provisions 252.204-7008 and 7012. These require commercial supply chains to have specific cyber controls in place by the end of 2017 to address the industry’s risk. All Defense contractors must comply with the new rules: contracts who do not meet the requirements could be disqualified from current contracts and from bidding on future programs.

The December 31st DoD compliance deadline is quickly approaching. Many organizations are hard at work getting ready to meet the requirements. Others are just getting started. But all should keep in mind that the deadline is not the end of the story. This is the start of a new era of continuous compliance. The challenge for companies will be to get there and stay there.

So, what can organizations do to address cyber risk across their supply chains? To maintain DFARS compliance for the imminent deadline and beyond, A&D organizations must:

• Determine the security hygiene of vendors before accepting them as suppliers

• Assess the security posture of every supplier, identify gaps vs. the regulatory controls, and create an action plan for improvement

• Restrict access to CDI using identity management techniques such as multi-factor authentication

• Implement solutions to protect CDI, in transit and at rest

• Digitize supply chain functions to strengthen access control and traceability

• Choose proven collaboration and supply chain solutions designed for high-security, high-compliance environments

The looming compliance deadline adds to the urgency for organizations and their suppliers to get their security postures in order. But compliance isn’t just about deadlines and checklists. It’s a way to ensure over the long haul that intellectual property stays safe, programs remain on schedule, and sensitive information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

