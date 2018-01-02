Chris Kubasik is taking the reins as CEO of L3 Technologies, succeeding the retiring Michael Strianese; he will be the third CEO of the 21-year-old New York-based contractor. The 56-year-old aerospace veteran met with Aviation Week Network editors during a visit to our Washington office. AW&ST: You are the first L3 CEO who was not part of the founding team. What changes should we expect in terms of the direction and culture of the company? Kubasik: When L3 was spun off ...