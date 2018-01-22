U.S. Air Force pilots flying the A-10 Warthog have for years been experiencing intermittent hypoxialike episodes that may indicate a problem with the installation of the aircraft’s oxygen system. The service temporarily grounded 28 A-10s from the 355th Fighter Wing at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, in late 2017 after two pilots reported physiological events (PE) in flight, Aviation Week reported Jan. 9. That same week, a third pilot experienced a problem with the Onboard Oxygen ...
