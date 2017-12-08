Over the last five years, Embraer has dominated regional jet sales in the U.S. market. Major U.S. airlines seeking to contract out flying on 76-seat jets—the maximum number of seats allowed under pilot labor contracts—and their regional partners have overwhelmingly chosen the E175 and configured the aircraft with a large number of premium seats. Embraer has booked orders for nearly 400 E175s from U.S. carriers since 2013, besting the rival Bombardier CRJ900 by a better than 4-1 ...
