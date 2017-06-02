Although it could be perceived as an aggregation of rather disparate businesses—from avionics to railway signals to banking transaction security—Thales is betting that the combination of its technologies and domain expertise solidly positions it to benefit from the burgeoning use of these skills in aviation. Chairman/CEO Patrice Caine says the 64,000-employee company’s five vertical markets (aeronautics, space, ground transportation, defense and security) use the same set ...