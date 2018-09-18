From the U.S. and Europe to China and Japan, work is underway to create a framework for the safe use of low-altitude airspace by a growing number of unmanned aircraft and air taxis. But initiatives such as Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) in the U.S. and U-Space in Europe leave open the details of how the framework will be implemented, Airbus says. In response, Altiscope—the UTM group within Airbus’ Silicon Valley outpost A3—has produced a road map for integration that it ...