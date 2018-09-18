From the U.S. and Europe to China and Japan, work is underway to create a framework for the safe use of low-altitude airspace by a growing number of unmanned aircraft and air taxis. But initiatives such as Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) in the U.S. and U-Space in Europe leave open the details of how the framework will be implemented, Airbus says. In response, Altiscope—the UTM group within Airbus’ Silicon Valley outpost A3—has produced a road map for integration that it ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Airbus Proposes Blueprint For Integrating Autonomous Aviation" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.