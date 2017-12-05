Recent predictions by some major investment houses of a still-growing $1 trillion global space economy by 2030 may not be out of step, one longtime expert in the field ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Expert: Predictions Of 2030 $1 Trillion Space Economy Not Unreasonable" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.