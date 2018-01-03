With thousands of new satellites due to enter orbit from 2018 onward, the federally funded Aerospace Corp. is stepping up a broad range of initiatives to mitigate the ever-growing threat of collisions with other spacecraft as well as orbital debris. The research-and-development corporation, which provides support for U.S. government and national security launches, has been at the forefront of studying the space debris and collision problem since the late 1970s; 20 years ago it established ...