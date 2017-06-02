First A320s. Now H135s. Airbus is finding that the commercial benefits of setting up final-assembly lines in China outweigh their costs and industrial complications. Further, the manufacturer may later expand the H135 plant now under construction at Qingdao in eastern China, since the site will have room for double the initial design capacity of 18 deliveries a year. Building began on May 27, with an aim of starting production in December 2018 and delivering the first aircraft in ...
