UPS Airlines is tackling avionics obsolescence head-on by replacing cathode ray tube flight-deck displays with the Rockwell Collins Large Display System (LDS) on 137 Boeing 757 and 767 freighters, more than half of its fleet. The cargo carrier then plans to upgrade avionics on 52 Airbus A300s. The LDS features the same 15.1-in. liquid crystal displays used on the Boeing 737 MAX and 787 in a three-display configuration, each with a graphic generator unit, plus two display control ...