Britain’s aerospace companies are beginning to feel the effects of Brexit. Even with 15 months to go before the UK exits the European Union (EU) trading block in March 2019, some businesses are already feeling the impact, due to the uncertainty around the future of the country’s trading relationship with Europe. British companies have already found themselves locked out of contracts on lucrative European space programs, and there is growing concern about the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Uncertainty Over Brexit Creating Concern For Aerospace" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.