A Chinese-Russian widebody airliner, now launched into full-scale development, is intended to offer a leap in operating efficiency—a goal that may well be expected for an aircraft that could enter service in 2027. The question is: How will it get there? United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) of Russia and China’s Comac kicked off the program on May 22, setting up a joint company in Shanghai with the aim of delivering the first aircraft within 10 years. Although UAC and Comac engineers ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"UAC-Comac Widebody Launched With 2027 Delivery Target" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.