U.S. actions since announcing it would pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement suggest that the Trump administration will take a hard-line approach in reimplementing sanctions, including those targeting commercial aviation. “Sanctions are back in place today with a 90-day and 180-day wind-down period for different components,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers May 23, responding to a question about whether the U.S. is prepared to impose sanctions against all of ...