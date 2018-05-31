U.S. actions since announcing it would pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement suggest that the Trump administration will take a hard-line approach in reimplementing sanctions, including those targeting commercial aviation. “Sanctions are back in place today with a 90-day and 180-day wind-down period for different components,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers May 23, responding to a question about whether the U.S. is prepared to impose sanctions against all of ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Trump Sanctions Turn Iran Treasures Into Foolâ€™s Gold" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.