HONG KONG—India’s SpiceJet is still weighing whether to become the latest LCC to enter the long-haul market with widebody aircraft, an airline executive said. SpiceJet is “working on the economics” of potential long-haul operations, Chief Financial Officer Kiran Koteshwar told Aviation Daily at the ISTAT Asia conference here. The carrier is not yet committed to the long-haul plan, and has not set a timeline, he said. If it were to proceed, SpiceJet would likely ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "SpiceJet Considers Economics Of Widebody Aircraft" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.