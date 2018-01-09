A retirement decision by a key congressman who has been pushing so-called privatization of the U.S. air traffic control (ATC) system may spell the demise of that effort, to the relief of airports, aircraft manufacturers and even the FAA. House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Bill Shuster (R-Pa.) announced Jan. 2 he will not seek reelection this year, explaining the move will allow him to focus on getting major, bipartisan infrastructure legislation through Congress. “Rather ...