The first flight came nine years after program launch. A first delivery before 2020 is unlikely. Photo: Chen Cheng
BEIJING—The Comac C919 will probably make its second test flight in October, five months after it first flew. The program has had many issues since the May 5 first flight, says Comac Chief Designer Wu Guanghui. None of these has been the result of some fault on Comac’s part, Wu says, declining to give details. Meanwhile, ground tests are underway on the second of the six flight-test aircraft, says a spokesperson for the state company. ...
