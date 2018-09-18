When Airbus CEO Tom Enders had to propose his choice for a successor to chief salesman John Leahy late last year, he had two names on his shortlist: Eric Schulz, then president of Rolls-Royce’s civil engine business, and Christian Scherer, CEO of ATR and an Airbus executive for decades. They were both in their mid-fifties but had different backgrounds and quite different careers. Schulz’s was very broad, spanning different industry segments and roles, and Scherer’s was very ...