Rolls-Royce is completing development of a suite of modifications designed to resolve the reliability issues that are having an impact on a large portion of the Trent 1000-powered Boeing 787 fleet and is confident the final piece will be cleared for introduction in the next few months. The improvements are expected to allow operators of earlier-standard Package B and C engines to resume long-range flights with no limits, as well as relieve them of inspection burdens imposed earlier this ...